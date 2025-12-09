Plainfield students launch own Wolf Pack Podcast on YouTube

Wesmere Elementary School speech-language pathologist Megan Eberle, fifth graders Londyn Robinson, Olivia Marcos and Hayden Castro, and fifth-grade teachers Ashley Richard and Clara Davidson worked on the inaugural Wolf Pack Podcast released in October 2025. (Photo Provided by Plainfield )

Students at Plainfield’s Wesmere Elementary School have launched a podcast as a way of sharing school news and recognizing students and staff members.

The Wolf Pack Podcast is the product of the school’s “alpha Wolf Club” student leadership program for fourth and fifth graders. The club’s mission is “to foster a welcoming and respectful school environment where every student feels a true sense of belonging,” according to its organizers, speech-language pathologist Megan Eberle and fifth-grade teachers Clara Davidson and Ashley Richard.

Members of the club take part in multiple “committees” for welcoming, school spirit, special events, the “solutions squad,” “neighborhood heroes,” and now the Wolf Pack Podcast.

While the 70-member club has been active at the school for the past four years, the podcast is a new effort for the 2025-26 school year, with it’s first episode debuting on Oct. 22.

The organizers note that all interested club members will have an opportunity to be part of a podcast episode during the school year, and that hosts will learn how to “work together, be organized, and hone their people skills.”

During the first episode fifth-grade hosts Hayden Castro, Londyn Robinson, and Olivia Marcos discussed upcoming school events including Unity Day, Trunk-or-Treat, and the school book fair, talked about what makes a good friend, and interviewed former student Sofia Ramirez.

“Not all people have time to read a newsletter, but they can listen to the podcast in the car,” said Castro.

“It was fun and inspiring to do the first podcast, Robinson said.

The podcast is posted monthly on YouTube by Eberle, and teachers are encouraged to play it during their morning classroom meetings.

Eberle said the students are encouraged to make the podcast their own since the hosts rotate for each episode.

“Even if a student isn’t in the podcast, they still have ways to influence the content,” said Davidson.