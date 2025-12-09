No ‘credible threat’ made against Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

A bomb threat against Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox was determined to not be credible.

On Monday, the New Lenox Police Department completed their investigation of the entire Silver Cross Hospital campus in response to a bomb threat, according to Deb Robbins, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

“The call was made by a distressed individual and police have confirmed that no credible threat has been identified,” Robbins said.

Officers responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Monday and quickly determined the threat was not credible, said New Lenox Police Chief Micah Nuesse.

“This situation was resolved swiftly and safely thanks to the coordinated efforts of hospital staff, dispatchers, and responding officers. We want to reassure the community that at no point was there evidence of an actual device or credible threat. The investigation remains open and ongoing,” Nuesse said.

While the investigation had been ongoing, the hospital had taken safety precautions such as not allowing people to enter the campus or property.