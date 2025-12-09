Joliet Catholic’s Alondra Espino (left) and Megan Ardaugh discuss a point in a match earlier this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Girls Tennis Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.

SINGLES

Maggie Biscan, so., Lemont: Finished fourth at the Class 1A Hinsdale South Sectional; went 3-2 at the state tournament.

Aubrey Gleason, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Won the championship at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Rebecca Hall, sr., Coal City: Finished fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Shreya Patel, sr., Morris: Finished third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Lemont’s Maggie Biscan returns a ball at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Tennis state tournament. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media )

Max Phillips-Mantia, sr., Minooka: Finished second at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Sophie Rodil, fr., Lincoln-Way Central: Finished third at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Skyler Saelens, sr., Morris: Herald-News Girls Tennis Player of the Year; went 32-6 on the season, won the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional championship and went 4-2 at the Class 1A state tournament, which is believed to be the furthest advancement for a Morris player.

Emily Urban, so., Lincoln-Way East: Finished fourth at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

DOUBLES

Grace Cremieux, sr., and Elle Pruim, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Finished second at Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Alonda Espino, sr., and Megan Ardaugh, sr., Joliet Catholic: Finished second at Class 1A Hinsdale South Sectional; went 3-2 at the state tournament.

Liliana Gemmell, sr., and Abby Gierasinski, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Finished fourth at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Juliana Michalesko, jr., and Lydia Michalesko, jr., Minooka: Won the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional championship; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Emerson Wheeler, so., and Lyla Conley, so., Morris: Finished second at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 2-2 at the state tournament.

Savannah Williams, sr., and Elise Munoz, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Finished third at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.