Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

2025 Herald-News Girls Tennis Honor Roll

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Alondra Espino and Megan Ardaugh touch base during varsity doubles tennis during a match against Joliet Township at Joliet West on Sept. 29, 2025.

Joliet Catholic’s Alondra Espino (left) and Megan Ardaugh discuss a point in a match earlier this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Rob Oesterle

We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Girls Tennis Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.

SINGLES

Maggie Biscan, so., Lemont: Finished fourth at the Class 1A Hinsdale South Sectional; went 3-2 at the state tournament.

Aubrey Gleason, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Won the championship at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Rebecca Hall, sr., Coal City: Finished fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Shreya Patel, sr., Morris: Finished third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Lemont’s Maggie Biscan returns the ball Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, during the first day of the IHSA State Girls Tennis Tournament at Schaumburg High School.

Lemont’s Maggie Biscan returns a ball at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Tennis state tournament. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media )

Max Phillips-Mantia, sr., Minooka: Finished second at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Sophie Rodil, fr., Lincoln-Way Central: Finished third at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 1-2 at the state tournament.

Skyler Saelens, sr., Morris: Herald-News Girls Tennis Player of the Year; went 32-6 on the season, won the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional championship and went 4-2 at the Class 1A state tournament, which is believed to be the furthest advancement for a Morris player.

Emily Urban, so., Lincoln-Way East: Finished fourth at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

DOUBLES

Grace Cremieux, sr., and Elle Pruim, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Finished second at Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Alonda Espino, sr., and Megan Ardaugh, sr., Joliet Catholic: Finished second at Class 1A Hinsdale South Sectional; went 3-2 at the state tournament.

Liliana Gemmell, sr., and Abby Gierasinski, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Finished fourth at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Juliana Michalesko, jr., and Lydia Michalesko, jr., Minooka: Won the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional championship; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

Emerson Wheeler, so., and Lyla Conley, so., Morris: Finished second at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional; went 2-2 at the state tournament.

Savannah Williams, sr., and Elise Munoz, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Finished third at the Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; went 0-2 at the state tournament.

PremiumGirls TennisWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Rob Oesterle

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years.