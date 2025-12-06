Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Tax strategies among topics at Joliet Junior College year-end business forum

Joliet Junior College City Center Campus is seen Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Joliet Junior College City Center Campus is seen Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Register now for “Year-End Business Readiness Forum,” hosted by Joliet Junior College’s Entrepreneur & Business Center.

The forum will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at JJC’s City Center Campus, 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, according to the Joliet Junior College website.

Attendees will gain information on tax strategies, lending insights, state certifications to help attain contracts and access capital and funding support.

The forum will also include a networking and a catered lunch.

To register and for more information, visit Joliet Junior College’s Entrepreneur & Business Center at jjc.edu.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyJoliet Junior CollegeBusinessTaxesWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.