Tax strategies among topics at Joliet Junior College year-end business forum

Joliet Junior College City Center Campus is seen Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Register now for “Year-End Business Readiness Forum,” hosted by Joliet Junior College’s Entrepreneur & Business Center.

The forum will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at JJC’s City Center Campus, 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, according to the Joliet Junior College website.

Attendees will gain information on tax strategies, lending insights, state certifications to help attain contracts and access capital and funding support.

The forum will also include a networking and a catered lunch.

To register and for more information, visit Joliet Junior College’s Entrepreneur & Business Center at jjc.edu.