Lockport boys top Lincoln-Way West to remain unbeaten: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lockport 64, Lincoln-Way West 50: The Porters remained unbeaten with the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Nedas Venckus led Lockport (6-0, 1-0) with 24 points, while Trace Schaaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Nojus Venckus had 11 points and six rebounds. Luke Gouty had 13 points and eight rebounds for Lincoln-Way West.

Minooka 51, Yorkville 48: The Indians (4-2, 2-0) picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win, using a 9-1 run in the fourth quarter after Yorkville had taken a two-point lead. Brady Hairald had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Minooka, while Nate Gonzalez had nine rebounds and four steals and Luke Page scored 10 points.

Romeoville 71, Plainfield Central 53: Jamarri Fears led the Spartans to the Southwest Prairie Conference win with 14 points, six assists, seven steals and six rebounds. Kelian Winfield added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Deon Grant had 11 points and Seth Covington scored 10.

Plainfield East 56, Joliet Central 50: The Bengals were led by KJ Miller with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Alijah Little had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. James Lee scored 15 points to lead the Steelmen, while BJ Fox added 13.

Bolingbrook 82, Oswego 54: TJ Williams led Bolingbrook with 20 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Brady Pettigrew had 12 points and six assists. Elijah Anderson scored 10 points and Trey Brost had nine points and nine assists.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Beecher 46: The Panthers (2-3, 2-0) got the River Valley Conference win behind 17 points and 12 rebounds by Leondre Kemp and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Cameron Gray.

St. Bede 68, Dwight 52: Joe Duffy paced Dwight with 18 points, while Trevor Jensen added 11 and Evan Cox finished with nine.

Wilmington 50, Reed-Custer 36: The Wildcats improved to 2-0 as Brysen Meents led all scorers with 24 points. Wilmington’s Ryan Kettman scored 12 points and Declan Moran added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris 46, LaSalle-Peru 23: Lily Hansen led Morris (2-2, 1-0) to the win in the Interstate Eight Conference opener with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Cami Pfeifer had 10 points and five steals.

BOYS WRESTLING

Seneca Triangular: The Fighting Irish beat Beardstown 51-27 and topped Mendota 58-17. Notching two wins on the mat for Seneca was 190-pounder Landen Venecia.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Seneca’s Griesen reaches milestone: Seneca’s Sammie Griesen pinned Mendota’s Valerie Manz in :32 to record her 100th career victory. She is the first female wrestler in Seneca history to reach that mark.