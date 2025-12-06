Joliet police officers help children shop for Christmas gifts

Joliet Police Officer Sean Early shops with a child during the 36th annual Santa's Cops event Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Walmart, 1401 Illinois Route 59, in Shorewood. (Felix Sarver)

About 80 children were able to shop for Christmas gifts at Walmart at no cost Saturday thanks to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers were helping children pick out gifts for the 36th annual Santa’s Cops event at Walmart, 1401 Illinois Rt. 59, in an area of Shorewood that technically is within Joliet city limits. Some officers brought their own children with them to help with the event.

“This is just our way of giving back to the community,” said Joliet Police Chief William Evans.

About $16,000 was collected in donations for the children who were shopping at Walmart.

The children come from “all walks of life” and they were nominated to participate in the event by schools, churches, social service agencies and youth organizations, Evans said.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a lot of fun for us,” said Troy DePeder, one of Walmart’s team leads.

Kelly Avery, an HR manager for Walmart, said it’s fun getting the children excited for Christmas with Santa’s Cops. She said Walmart donates goods such as food and candy for the event.

“I love doing this,” Avery said.

Evans called Santa’s Cops a “cherished tradition” with his department. He said the officers “love to come out” and help children shop for gifts, and some children pick out gifts for their families, too.

“We make some of these youngsters’ holidays a little bit better than it would’ve been,” he said.

This week, Evans told the Joliet City Council that his department considers community involvement as “equally important” as their enforcement efforts.

Throughout the year, officers have participated in events that raise money for “great causes” for organizations such as Easter Seals and Special Olympics of Illinois, Evans said.

Officers also host a summer camp for boys and girls to provide mentorship, activities and positive engagement with law enforcement, he said.