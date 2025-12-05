Shaw Local

Will County sheriff’s police investigate shooting near Fairmont School in Lockport Township

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025.

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver and Judy Harvey

A car was shot at in an unincorporated area near Fairmont School, Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Green Garden and Princeton Street in Lockport Township regarding a vehicle that crashed into a fence, Jungles said.

Once on the scene deputies observed that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire and it was unoccupied, he said.

While on scene Lockport Fire Protection District crews stated they saw three Black males chasing another Black male on nearby Fairmont Avenue, Jungles said.

When canvasing this area deputies located a witness who stated that an unknown Black male knocked on his door and asked him to call the police because he had just been shot, Jungles said.

Deputies were not able to locate any evidence of an individual being shot, he said.

Three subjects were detained for questioning regarding this incident and later released without charges, Jungle said.

No victim has been located from the incident, he said.

