Plans for 55 and older adult housing development proposed for Romeoville

The Romeoville Village Board on Wednesday was presented a concept plan for a proposed active-adult residential community.

The project, presented by Clover Development, envisions a single three-story building featuring 122 market-rate units for residents 55 and older.

The development is planned for the undeveloped parcel adjacent to Scene75, at the southern end of the Romeoville Crossing subdivision along Weber Road, according to a news release from the village.

The community is aimed at residents who no longer want to own their homes but aren’t ready for full-service retirement centers, the village said.

The building would offer one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and multiple two-bedroom layouts up to 1,000 square feet, with modern amenities for independent living.

“This project reflects our commitment to supporting residents through every stage of life,” Mayor John Noak said in the news release.

“By offering housing that allows older adults to stay in the community they love and remain close to family, friends, and familiar surroundings, we’re reinforcing Romeoville as a place where people can continue to feel connected and supported,” Noak said.

The development would include 150 parking spaces, with 40 indoor garage spots, plus an exercise facility, community room with library on the first floor, and outdoor gathering spaces.

Construction could begin in fall 2026, with completion anticipated in summer 2028.