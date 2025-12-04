S&T Too Pizza Shorewood hosting grand opening

S&T Too Pizza will host a grand opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday to celebrate its new Shorewood location.
The company will give out 300 pizza scratch off tickets to the first 300 customers — each revealing a different prize – with one person winning free S&T Too Pizza, according to the event details on Facebook.
S&T Too Pizza, also known as S&T Provisions, started as a wholesale business “providing top-quality meats and sauces for south Chicago pizza restaurants,” the fourth generation family-owned company said on its Facebook page.
The general public may also purchase and make pizza using S&T Too Pizza kits, according to the company’s website.
S&T Too Pizza Shorewood is located at 1017 Brook Forest Ave.
Additional locations include Lockport, Frankfort, Mt. Greenwood, and Crown Point, Indiana, according to its website.
For more information, call 779-234-9246 or visit home.sandttoo.com.
