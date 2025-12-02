Pritzker tabs Portlock for Joliet Regional Port District Board

Caroline L. Portlock, director of the Workforce Investment Board of Will County (Photo provided by Will County Executive Office)

Caroline Portlock has been appointed by Gov. JB Pritzker to serve as a member of the Joliet Regional Port District Board, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Portlock currently serves as director of the Workforce Investment Board of Will County, where is she is responsible for “planning and implementing programs and strategies to ensure a workforce system that is flexible, seamless, and responsive to the needs of both jobseekers and employers,” the news release from Pritzker’s office stated.

The port district board governs the Joliet Regional Port District which is involved in assisting companies develop commercial activities within the 180 square miles of its five township jurisdiction, which includes Channahon, DuPage, Lockport, Joliet, and Troy townships.

The port district also “constructs, operates or leases, and maintains port and terminal facilities; establishes and maintains public airports and airport facilities,” the website said. The port district owns and operates Lewis University Airport.

The port district board members serve six-year terms. Members appointed by the governor must reside outside Joliet and Romeoville and those appointed by the Joliet mayor must reside in Joliet.

In addition to being director of the Will County Workforce Investment Board, Portlock is a member of the Workforce Partners of Metro Chicago, the National Association of Workforce Boards, the Illinois Workforce Association, and is a member of the Will County Center for Economic Development executive committee.

She also is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Joliet, as well as the Visitation and Aid Society and volunteers for several local organizations, the release said.

Portlock earned her bachelor of science degree in organizational management and her master of business administration degree from University of St. Francis.