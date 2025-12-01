Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 1, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Callie is a sweet, gentle and playful 1-year-old terrier mix. She adores toys, enjoys fetch and happily curls up to people. Callie needs to be the only pet in the home. However, she might enjoy a dog sibling if she’s socialized properly and given time to be comfortable around other dogs. To meet Callie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Six-year-old Romantic Romeo is gentle and loving, He was adopted and returned several months later, even though he’s a volunteer favorite. He enjoys other cats and spends his playtime socializing. He likes curling up on a good window ledge to watch birds. But he is a younger cat at heart and can play and explore for hours. To meet Romantic Romeo, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Scout is a sweet 20-pound terrier/chi/cattle dog who came from local animal control as an unclaimed stray. He loves attention and being with people. He knows “sit” and “paw” and will readily – and sometimes on his own – offer those commands. He’s not been a fan of other dogs since arriving at the shelter. Scout is energetic and is working on leash manners. Because of his dog reactivity, he needs work on walks. He needs a fenced yard. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Three-year-old Claus is nervous with new people but enjoys pets once he develops trust. He loves to play with cats and toys. Claus will need a patient adopter to help him adjust to a new home. He had whole-mouth extractions during his dental procedure due to the poor condition of his mouth, but he is eating wet and dry food easily. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Persephone is sweet, social and loving. She lives for tummy scratches and is a loyal little shadow who follows people from room to room to be near them. She adores snuggle sessions. Persephone also does well with other cats and would do best in a home with another friendly kitty companion. To meet Persephone, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Bella is a sweet, laid-back senior kitty who loves snuggles, window-watching and being a one and only. She spends most of her days relaxing and loves to sleep near people. Like any kitty in a new place, she needs a little patience to get comfortable. To meet Bella, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.