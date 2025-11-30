Joliet postpones Chicago Street construction closures due to weather concerns

Construction continues on the city square project in Downtown Joliet on Nov. 13, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The proposed road closure for the Chicago Street Streetscape project in downtown Joliet will be delayed due to weather forecasts for snow and plummeting temperatures this week.

The city of Joliet said any future proposed closures will be announced.

Additional information will be released as construction phasing progresses.

Clinton Street was supposed to be closed to through traffic from Ottawa Street to Scott Street for about one week as the intersection of Chicago Street is constructed.

And Chicago Street was expected to be closed between Van Buren Street and Cass Street until the intersection can be reopened to traffic.

The block of Clinton Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street remains accessible to local traffic.

Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone.

All businesses are open, and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained during construction, the city said.