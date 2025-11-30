‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign a reminder for home fire safety during holidays

A red wreath displayed at the Plainfield Fire Protection District to promote holiday fire safety. (Photo Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District again will participate in the annual holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire prevention during the holiday season.

All four fire stations will have been decorated with a holiday wreath displayed on the front of each station.

The wreaths will be up from Monday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Jan. 2, the fire district said in a news release.

Each wreath is illuminated with red lights. If a fire within the district occurs due to holiday decorations, one red bulb will be replaced with a white bulb.

“Our goal is to keep every wreath red throughout the season by encouraging safe holiday practices in our community,” the fire district said.

Holiday fire safety tips

Help keep your family and home safe this season by following these simple safety reminders:

• Use caution with candles. Candles can be forgotten or accidentally knocked over by pets or children.

• Be safe with space heaters. Keep them at least 3 feet away from curtains, tablecloths and other loose fabrics. Plug space heaters directly into an outlet – never an extension cord – and turn them off when leaving the area.

• Use a fireplace screen. Tempered glass or a metal screen prevents sparks from escaping.

• Have chimneys and vents inspected. Fireplaces produce creosote buildup, which can ignite if not cleaned.

• Have your furnace serviced. Annual inspections ensure proper and safe operation.

• Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Replace batteries if needed, and ensure alarms are functioning properly.

• Keep natural Christmas trees well-watered. Avoid chemical flame-retardant sprays.

• Do not overload extension cords.

• Unplug holiday lights before leaving home or going to sleep.