Donations needed for Joliet children’s ‘joy of giving’ event

Attorney Katie Rabenda with children at a past Gifts for Guardians event. The Blessing Bandits group is seeking donations to provide homeless and children in need a Christmas shopping experience. (Photo provided by courtesy of Katie Rabenda)

The Blessing Bandits group is seeking donations for a program that allows homeless and children in need to experience the “joy of giving” by selecting gifts for their parent or guardian.

The group hosts a program called Gifts For Guardians, which has children participate in a Christmas shopping event where they “buy” donated items for their parent or guardian.

Gifts for Guardians serves children residing at MorningStar Mission Women and Family Shelter, and Guardian Angel domestic violence protective housing, as well as teen mothers for Joliet Township High School District 204, according to Blessing Bandits.

Blessing Bandits was founded by Katie Rabenda, a Joliet attorney who works for the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The group is seeking donations for the Dec. 19 event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at MorningStar Mission in Joliet.

Some of the suggested items for donations include:

• Cozy blankets

• Bath and body supplies

• $10 or $15 gift cards

• Accessories, bags or jewelry

• Gift bags

• Card-making supplies

An Amazon Wish List for the program is available at the following link: amazn.so/Zjpsvf4

Volunteers for the program will help children shop and wrap gifts, design their own holiday cards at a card-making station and offer them cookies and cocoa.

People seeking more information or who want to volunteer can visit the Facebook page called Blessing Bandits, send an email to theblessingbandits@gmail.com or call 630-518-2221.