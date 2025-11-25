Seneca boys basketball beats Serena: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Seneca 63, Serena 55: Seneca was led by Brady Sheedy (18 points), Zeb Maxwell (12 points), Jesus Govea (11 points), and Brayden Simek (11 points).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 55, Providence Catholic 53: Providence began the year with a loss in the WJOL Tournament.

IC Catholic 58, Peotone 43: Ethan McNeil led the Blue Devils with 13 points.

Coal City 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: Leondre Kemp led the Coalers with 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Lemont def. Plainfield Central: Lemont got the win over the Wildcats in the WJOL Tournament.

Dwight 70, Momence 28: The Trojans got the win at the Route 17 Classic. Joey Starks led the way with 14 points.

Joliet West 63, Zion-Benton 35: Joliet West got the win at the VandeMerkt Tournament.

Girls basketball

Aurora Central Catholic 42, Plainfield Central 25: Plainfield Central lost at the West Aurora Tournament.