Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 24, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Sky is a 2-year-old petite terrier mix that was abandoned in a cage outside the NAWS door. She was scared and confused – and is still a bit timid – but she’s making progress. Sky does well with other dogs with a slow introduction, and she’s even done well with cats. Once Sky feels safe, she sweet and affectionate. Sky needs a family with calm, older children. To meet Sky, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Sky is a 2-year-old petite terrier mix that was abandoned in a cage outside the NAWS door. She was scared and confused – and is still a bit timid – but she’s making progress. Sky does well with other dogs with a slow introduction, and she’s even done well with cats. Once Sky feels safe, she sweet and affectionate. Sky needs a family with calm, older children. To meet Sky, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Revna is a 2-year-old curious and playful tuxedo. Although Revna is shy and reserved in the busy rescue, he warms up quickly. Once comfortable, he gives head butts and enjoys ear scratches and chin rubs. Revna loves wand toys and small toys he can bat around. He likes to sit in the window and watch the birds. To meet Revna, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org.

Revna is a 2-year-old curious and playful tuxedo. Although Revna is shy and reserved in the busy rescue, he warms up quickly. Once comfortable, he gives head butts and enjoys ear scratches and chin rubs. Revna loves wand toys and small toys he can bat around. He likes to sit in the window and watch the birds. To meet Revna, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a 5-year-old, 70-pound pit mix who is full of energy and loves to play. She has no sense of personal space and just wants to be on top of people and in their faces. Queenie has waited at the humane society for almost three years for a forever family. Queenie needs a home without cats or other dogs and no young children. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Queenie is a 5-year-old, 70-pound pit mix who is full of energy and loves to play. She has no sense of personal space and just wants to be on top of people and in their faces. Queenie has waited at the humane society for nearly three years for a forever family. Queenie needs a home without cats or other dogs and no young children. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Rebel is very sweet and loves pets, but not being picked up and held. Rebel knows her name and will chirp or come running when she hears it if she isn’t fast asleep. Rebel has asthma and does well with one puff of her inhaler twice a day. She needs a family who will continue this treatment. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Rebel is very sweet and loves pets, but not being picked up and held. Rebel knows her name and will chirp or come running when she hears it if she isn’t fast asleep. Rebel has asthma and does well with one puff of her inhaler twice a day. She needs a family who will continue this treatment. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Wakko is a super cuddler that loves to purr as much as he loves to play. He’s calm and slightly cautious – but he also likes to zoom around and wrestle with his brother Yakko. Brought up in a multi-species household, Wakko is friends with dogs, cats and even a bunny. Wakko needs a loving forever home with another kitty – and he’d prefer Yakko. To meet Wakko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Wakko is a super cuddler that loves to purr as much as he loves to play. He’s calm and slightly cautious – but he also likes to zoom around and wrestle with his brother Yakko. Brought up in a multi-species household, Wakko is friends with dogs, cats and even a bunny. Wakko needs a loving forever home with another kitty – and he’d prefer Yakko. To meet Wakko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Kombucha is independent, adventurous and curious. She loves wand toys, laser dots and making new friends. Kombucha explores first, snacks later, then cuddles up for a nap. She does well with kids and other cats. Looking for a playful, social, and confident kitten? Kombucha is your girl. To meet Kombucha, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.