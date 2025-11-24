Senate bill will give property tax relief to seniors, Ventura says

Illinois Senate Bill 642 would deliver critical updates to help seniors on fixed incomes and to aid families facing economic challenges in managing rising property tax costs, according State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet. (Illustration file)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, has backed a property tax relief package that would provide relief to senior citizens in Illinois.

The bill will increase the exemption thresholds for consideration of a freeze.

Senate Bill 642 would deliver critical updates to help seniors on fixed incomes and to aid families facing economic challenges in managing rising property tax costs, according to a news release from Ventura’s office.

Under the measure, the maximum income limit for the low-income senior citizen assessment freeze exemption would increase substantially over the next several years, beginning at $75,000 for taxable year 2026, increasing to $77,000 for taxable year 2027, and settling at $79,000 for taxable year 2028 and beyond, according to the release.

To address gentrification issues, it also would add an occupancy requirement, with seniors required to have owned and lived in their home for at least three years, according to the release.

“This would allow thousands of additional seniors across Illinois to qualify for the property tax freeze, helping them stay in their homes and maintain financial security as the cost of living continues to rise,” Ventura’s office said.

The bill also would create a new property tax repayment plan, giving counties the authority to establish structured payment options for homeowners with unpaid taxes.

For the 2025 tax year, unpaid taxes would begin accruing interest at a reduced rate, providing taxpayers more time and flexibility to meet their obligations without facing harsh penalties, as outlined in the legislation.

Counties would be able to offer payment plans during the redemption period and waive interest penalties for participants who comply with their plan’s terms, making it easier for older adults to recover from temporary financial setbacks, according to the release.

Senate Bill 642 passed the Illinios Senate on Oct. 31 and heads to the governor for further consideration.