Molly Finn nets 1,000th point in Lincoln-Way West win: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way West 60, Oak Lawn 32: At Richton Park, Molly Finn scored 25 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Warriors cruised at the Raptor Classic. Kacie Sheriff added 11 and Ava Tisch finished with eight for West (2-0).

Wilmington 37, Grace Christian 11: At Braidwood, the Wildcats improved to 3-0 with the win at the Comet Classic.

Coal City 46, Rosary 21: At Braidwood, Becca Hall scored 13 points and grabbed five boards as the Lady Coalers won at the Comet Classic. Sydney Larson added nine points for Coal City (2-1).

Kankakee 74, Gardner-South Wilmington 20: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tousignant scored nine points and Maddie Simms added six as the Panthers dropped to 0-3 at the Comet Classic.

Andrew 56, Peotone 19: At Beecher, the Blue Devils fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Thunderbolts at the Beecher Fall Classic.

Seneca 41, Serena 34: At Seneca, the Irish advanced to the title game of the Flanagan/Seneca Tournament on Saturday with the win over the Huskers. Seneca (3-0) will face Peoria Manual in the title game on Saturday.

Dwight 59, Plano 57: At Somonauk, the Trojans beat the Reapers.