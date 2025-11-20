‘A friend to all of us’ - Lockport City Council honors Alderman McDonald who died this week

The Lockport City Council paid tribute Wednesday to Alderman Patrick McDonald.

McDonald, 67, died Tuesday night after an 18-month battle with cancer.

A vase of blue and white flowers sat with a hat from Andromeda Technology Solutions, the company McDonald co-founded, behind his name plate on the makeshift dais the City Council members have been using during their temporary relocation at the Lockport Township office.

A photo of McDonald was projected behind the other elected officials during the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“Pat wasn’t just a colleague, he was a friend to all of us,” said Mayor Steven Streit. “Pat was a guy I had no problem confiding in, and getting his opinion, and speaking honestly with, because he was just that, a friend. And his wife, Jo, was the same way. They were always there and always very thoughtful. Pat was always very thoughtful and methodical, and he will be missed greatly by all of us.”

Patrick McDonald, Alderman, 2nd Ward attends the Lockport City Council Meeting on Sept. 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Streit added that McDonald’s death on Tuesday night of cancer came as a surprise to the City Council members, despite knowing of his cancer diagnosis.

“I knew he was sick, but this still came as a big surprise,” Striet said. “All blessing and comfort to his family, again, he will be missed.”

Streit will need to appoint an interim alderman to serve the remainder of McDonald’s term within 60 days.

McDonald was appointed in November 2022 to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the death of former Alderman Larry Schreiber. McDonald then won a special election to serve the remaining two years of the term just six months ago.

He lived in Lockport for more than 40 years with his wife, JoAnn. The couple raised three children in the community – Shannon, Patrick Jr. and Kevin – and share seven grandchildren.

A visitation will be held for McDonald from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at O’Neil Funeral Home in Lockport, followed by a chapel service.