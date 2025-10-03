795-acre data center planned for Joliet

A sign posted on Ridge Road on the edge of a farm field gives notice of a Joliet Plan Commission meeting on a plan to develop the land for a data center. Oct. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Plans are being made for a data center comprised of 12 three-story buildings on the south end of Joliet.

The project would go on what is now farmland outside the city and south of the Chicagoland Speedway.

A proposed annexation agreement will go to the Joliet Plan Commission on Oct. 16 for a recommendation.

A date for a City Council vote for approval, however, has not been set.

Joliet Director of Community Development Dustin Anderson said the plan will not go to the council for a vote until the city and developer have worked out issues for a potential development agreement.

The Chicagoland Speedway can be seen in the background of a sign on Ridge Road posting notice of an Oct. 16 meeting of the Joliet Plan Commission on plans for a data center on land that would be annexed into Joliet. Oct. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

“It’s reasonable that residents of Joliet would have curiosity about this,” Anderson said. “It’s also reasonable for us to have a conversation with the developer to answer those questions.”

Two major questions include how much electricity and water the complex may use.

Data centers typically use large quantities of both as they process data to feed the growing market for digital information. The amount of electricity used by data centers has been cited as one cause for the rising cost of electricity.

Anderson said the Joliet plan includes construction of a ComEd substation at the data center. The developer, however, would pay the cost of the substation.

“ComEd ratepayers will not be subsidizing that substation,” he said.

A digital rendering shows a proposed 540-acre Project Steel data center campus in Yorkville, which would feature 18 two-story data center warehouses and 3 electrical substations. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The data center would be developed by HW Technology Park Development LLC, a division of Texas-based Hillwood.

Hillwood has been active in Joliet as a developer of warehouses. The data center would be a distribution center of a different sort, distributing electronic data.

Anderson said the data center is expected to employ 15 to 20 workers per building in jobs related to processing electronic data.

The 24 buildings would not likely be built at one time, he said.

But HW Technology Park Development hopes to have the first building constructed in 2027, Anderson said.

He referred questions about the construction timetable to the developer, but an HW Technology representative did not return a phone call on Friday.

A Ridge Road farmstead is seen in the background of a sign posting notice of plans to develop the land and annex it into Joliet for an electronic data center. Oct. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The data center complex would be located in an area that is bordered by Schweitzer Road on the north and Millsdale Road on the south.

Ridge Road is on the eastern border.

The west border is a utility easement that runs near Route 53, but the data center would not extend to Route 53, Anderson said.

Several signs notifying area residents about the Plan Commission meeting have been posted on Schweitzer Road and Ridge Road.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St.

The data center boundaries put it south of Chicagoland Speedway and north of the massive warehouse business park planned by NorthPoint Development, which has faced general opposition from residents in the area.

The area planned for the data center complex does not encompass any large subdivisions. But a number of houses and farmsteads line Schweitzer and Ridge roads.