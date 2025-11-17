The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lockport’s Bridget Ferriter

Lockport's Bridget Ferriter passes to a teammate during a 4A Supersectional girls volleyball game against Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central on Nov. 10, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lockport girls volleyball star Bridget Ferriter is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after earning 158 of 319 votes. She won on a ballot that included Plainfield North’s Karolina Zonyte, Plainfield South’s Alex Batsala and Lincoln-Way Central’s Conor Pate.

Ferriter had 19 kills and two blocks in Lockport’s sectional championship win over Joliet West. She answered a few questions for the Herald-News.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Ferriter: I started playing volleyball when I was 12.

What first got you into it?

Ferriter: My older sister, Eileen, played volleyball, and from watching her games, I knew I wanted to play too.

How does volleyball help prepare you in life?

Ferriter: Volleyball prepares you for life by teaching you teamwork and trust. You have to rely on other people to have success.

How does it feel to be our Athlete of the Week?

Ferriter: It is so exciting to be Athlete of the Week. I am so grateful to be a part of a community with immense support.

What can we expect from you the rest of the year?

Ferriter: We just finished our season with a win to take third place in 4A. I was recognized as IVCA 4A First Team All-State, and I was selected for the State Finals All-Tournament Team.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Ferriter: Recently, I have been listening to a lot of Zach Bryan.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Ferriter: A new movie I am excited for is “Wicked: For Good.”

Celebrity crush?

Ferriter: My celebrity crush is Christopher Briney, who played Conrad in “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Cubs or Sox?

Ferriter: Sox!!

Closing moments of the game, match point to win the championship, who do you want on the court, yourself or Air Bud?

Ferriter: I have never watched “Air Bud” ... so I am going to have to choose myself to be on the court.