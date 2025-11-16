Plainfield Parent Network to discuss social media and human trafficking

Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield, will host School District 202’s “How Traffickers Use Social Media,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Plainfield School District 202’s Plainfield Parent Community Network will present a discussion on social media and human trafficking, “How Traffickers Use Social Media,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Plainfield East High School auditorium, 12001 Naperville Road.

Guest speaker Chris Baker, tattoo artist and owner of Ink180 Ministry, will discuss how traffickers use social media to target victims.

Audience members will learn:

The most common apps predators use and how they lure kids

Practical tools for using social media

Tips for having open and honest conversations

Warning signs that your child may be in danger

Where to find local help and support.

This program is designed for middle and high school students and their parents.

Free pizza will be available while supplies last. RSVP ahead to help organizers plan ahead.

Every student who attends will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a new Apple Watch. Childcare is available for preschool through fifth-grade students.

,