Joliet Symphony Orchestra concert to feature works by Brahms and Beethoven

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra opens the second concert set of its 21st season with artistic director and conductor Sean Paul Mills leading a powerful program titled “Fate & Destiny.”

The concert features works by Hector Berlioz, Johannes Brahms and Ludwig van Beethoven, showcasing violinist Rebekah Cope-Evers and cellist Patricia White as soloists.

The program includes Berlioz’s lively “Hungarian March;” Brahms’ intense Double Concerto in A minor for violin, cello and orchestra; and Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5 in C minor.

Performances take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, in Sexton Auditorium, located in the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center on the University of St. Francis campus, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet.

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra continues its free pre-concert discussion series, “Noteworthy,” held 45 minutes before each performance.

These sessions offer insights into the composers, music, orchestra and soloists, with opportunities for audience questions and interaction.

Tickets are available online at jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser, and at the door one hour before the concert. Prices are $10 for adults; $5 for seniors, alumni and non-USF students; and free for USF students, music educators with an ID, and youth 18 and younger.