Bridget Ferriter, Lockport end season on high note with state third-place win over Fremd

Lockport senior outside hitter Bridget Ferriter is a big math and science buff.

A two-year starter, the 6-foot Ferriter said math and science appeal to her personality.

“I just like numbers and getting to the right answer,” Ferriter said. “I like the one distinct answer and then you know what you got wrong.”

On Saturday night, on the biggest stage of the season, Ferriter, a three-year starter, had all the right answers. Ferriter led a spirited comeback with her thundering right arm swing, finishing with 15 kills and 13 digs to fuel Lockport to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory over Fremd in the Class 4A state third-place game at CEFCU Arena.

Ferriter sparked the comeback with her aggressiveness at the net in the final two sets in the program’s 10th trip to state. The Porters (34-8), who finished in third place last season, picked up 18 digs from Emma Consigny and 30 assists from Natalie Bochantin.

“I feel like the first set definitely started slow for our team,” Ferriter said. “Coming into the second and third set, we wanted to bring the energy. It’s a definitely bittersweet moment to end on a win in the third-place (match) because you want to be in the championship. This is the second-best way to end the season.”

The Vikings, in their third trip to state, were looking to avenge their last trip, when they lost both matches. After a strong effort by 5-foot-4 freshman defensive specialist Reese Newton, who had three aces late in the first set, powered the Vikings to a first set victory, the Porters rode the big swings of Ferriter and Hutsyn Timosciek (14 kills, 9 digs) to the third-place trophy.

The Vikings (29-10) returned four starters from last season, beating Libertyville in the DeKalb Supersectional to punch a ticket to state. Ella Castelloni had 21 digs and Akshara Jay added 5 kills, 17 assists and 7 digs for Fremd.

“It’s been a super special season with a very special group of girls,” Fremd coach Pete Gavin said. “I told them after the match that they have nothing to hand their heads on. I thought we played really well, but we ran into another great team in Lockport. It’s been a pleasure coaching this team, so much fun.”

Fremd sophomore Harper Neill, a two-year starter, wasn’t fazed by the bright lights at state. The 5-foot-9 Harper repeatedly pounded down kills to fuel the Vikings’ offense, ending with 18 kills and 8 digs.

At the end of the second set, Neill had to play with a broken shoestring in her right foot, causing her to spend most of the period before the third set on the floor awaiting new shoelaces.

“I’m really proud of how we finished and we worked hard every day in practice with 100 percent energy,” Neill said. “It was amazing to win the first (set). I’m really proud of how we came together and I’m proud of our season.”

“Fremd was in system the entire first set and was scoring on tips and rolls and defensively had us little chaotic,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “We settled down and started to pick it up. We knew we had to start strong in the third set because we had them on their heels, and then we finally got production from Bridget and Hutsyn who have been our two go-to players all season. Credit to Bridget, she’s an amazing player.”