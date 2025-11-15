New exhibit at Channahon’s Four Rivers reveals water’s hidden journey from faucet to river

A sprawling underground network quietly treats drinking water and processes wastewater, ensuring safe water supply beyond the surface. (Photo provided by Brad Temkin )

A new exhibit at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon reveals the unseen journey of water from your faucet to the river and back again.

“The State of Water: Our Most Valuable Resource” runs through Wednesday, Jan. 7. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Sponsored by The Nature Foundation of Will County, the exhibit features striking images by Guggenheim Award-winning photographer Brad Temkin. His photographs capture water infrastructure and reclamation in a way few have seen before.

“Brad Temkin’s phenomenal art portrays water in a way you haven’t seen before,” Jerome Gabriel, facility supervisor at Four Rivers, said in a news release. “If you’ve ever wondered what happens when your water goes down the drain, these photographs will give you a perspective unlike any other.”

In addition to the photography, the exhibit offers practical tips from the DuPage River Watershed Coalition on protecting water quality.

Simple actions such as taking shorter showers or turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth can make a difference.

A complementary program, Celebrate Water Weekend, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, featuring science and art stations exploring water’s many wonders.

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane. For more details on this exhibit and other forest preserve programs and events, visit reconnectwithnature.org.