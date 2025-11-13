Pick up vinyl LPs, CDs and more at USF radio in Joliet’s Mega Music rummage sale

Donated vinyl LPs and 45s, compact discs and more will be available at the WCSF-88.7 FM annual Mega Music Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 15.

WCSF-88.7 FM, the radio station of the University of St. Francis, will hold its annual Mega Music rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at the university’s St. Clare Campus assembly hall, 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Donated vinyl LPs and 45s, compact discs, cassettes, sheet music, movies, music, books, musical instruments, stereo equipment and more music-related items will be available for sale starting at $1. Donations are still being accepted.

For months, students have been organizing and cataloguing items for the sale. Admission to the event during its scheduled time is free of charge. Early bird admission at 7 a.m. is available with a $20 donation.

All proceeds will be used to operate the nonprofit radio station. WCSF-88.7 FM is known in the greater Joliet area for its “Spirit of Christmas” programming it broadcasts from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day each year.

The station is available on the radio and online at available.