University of St. Francis in Joliet expanding reach to Catholic students across Illinois

The University of St. Francis in Joliet is making connections at Catholic schools in far southwestern Illinois to attract students from that region to the university.

The university and and the Diocese of Belleville have created a memorandum of understanding signifying a new partnership, wherein qualified graduates of Catholic high schools affiliated with the Belleville Diocese will be guaranteed admission to the university, according to a news release from USF.

In addition, eligible students will be provided an opportunity to earn the Joliet Franciscan Scholars award of up to $3,000, according to the release. These students still will be eligible for consideration to receive USF merit-based scholarships – awarded based on test scores, GPA and other academic achievements – up to $21,000.

Admissions and enrollment support services will be available for all prospective students.

“We are so pleased with this partnership and look forward to welcoming students from the Catholic high schools within the Belleville Diocese,” Dr. Ryan C. Hendrickson, president of the University of St. Francis, said in the news release.

This is similar to the agreement USF reached with the Diocese of Joliet and its Catholic high schools earlier this year.

Graduates of Catholic high schools affiliated with the Joliet Diocese – Benet Academy, Bishop McNamara Catholic School, IC Catholic Prep, Joliet Catholic Academy, Montini Catholic, Providence Catholic and St. Francis – will be guaranteed admission to the university.

This memorandum of understanding comes at a time also when the private, Catholic university has announced job cuts.