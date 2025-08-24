Students at Joliet Diocese high schools now guaranteed admission to University of St. Francis

The University of St. Francis in Joliet has been included in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2024 Edition. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis in Joliet and the Diocese of Joliet have agreed to a partnership that eases the pathway to a university education for high school students.

The memorandum of understanding creates access and opportunity for high school students in the diocese to enroll at USF, according to a release from the university announcing the agreement.

Graduates of diocese-affiliated Catholic high schools – Benet Academy, Bishop McNamara Catholic School, IC Catholic Prep, Joliet Catholic Academy, Montini Catholic, Providence Catholic and St. Francis – will be guaranteed admission to the University of St. Francis, according to the release.

In addition, eligible students will be provided an opportunity to earn the Joliet Franciscan Scholars award of up to $3,000, according to the release. These students still will be eligible for consideration to receive USF merit-based scholarships – which are awarded based on test scores, GPA and other academic achievements – up to $21,000.

In addition to guaranteed admission, USF plans to host workshops and information sessions for diocese-based school counselors, teachers, parents and prospective students, according to the release.

“We are so pleased with this new partnership and look forward to working with the Catholic high schools within the Joliet diocese. We now have a pathway that removes admission barriers and eases the pathway to enrollment at USF, which includes scholarship support,” USF President Ryan C. Hendrickson said in the release.

Jim Quaid, superintendent of schools for the diocese, added: “This partnership between the Diocese of Joliet and the University of St. Francis provides the students of our Catholic high schools a wonderful option. They can advance their education while staying engaged with the Catholic church in the diocese, growing in their faith and serving our community.”

In addition to the guaranteed admission, USF plans to host workshops and information sessions for diocese-based school counselors, teachers, parents and prospective students, according to the release.

Admissions and enrollment support services will be available for all prospective students.

The Diocese of Joliet includes DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties.

For more information, email admissions@stfrancis.edu.