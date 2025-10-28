University of St. Francis in Joliet announces number of job cuts

The University of St. Francis is in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The University of St. Francis in Joliet is cutting 18 jobs just a few months into the new school year.

USF confirmed the number of jobs being cut and said they come out of a total staff of 280 employees.

A statement posted on the USF website last month by new President Ryan Hendrickson stated that workforce reductions are part of a “strategic reorganization” at the university.

Hendrickson was named president in February following the announcement that previous President Arvid Johnson would retire.

Ryan C. Hendrickson, previously, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University, became the 10th president of the University of St. Francis in Joliet on June 1. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

USF has posted on its website a message from Hendrickson that workforce reductions are needed.

“Like many universities across the United States, USF is working to maintain competitiveness and adaptability of the university to its students and greater community,” USF said on its website.

The university was to send staff reduction notifications on Tuesday, according to a notice on the USF website.

Hendrickson is to conduct a town hall-style meeting on Nov. 12 to include updates and strategic discussion regarding the reorganization process and how the university will be positioned for future growth, the school website stated.