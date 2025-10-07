Joliet lines up for 7 Brew coffee drinks

Cars creep up to the drive-thru at the new 7 Brew in Joliet after waiting in a line that stretched nearly the entire length of Barney Avenue on Saturday. Oct. 4, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The line of cars waiting for coffee drinks at the new 7 Brew in Joliet stretched for nearly the entire length of Barney Drive on Saturday,

Customers seemed content to wait nearly an hour for the latest beverage sensation to come to the city.

“I’ve been here every day since it opened,” said Madison Geers of Joliet. “It’s a good environment. Everyone’s nice, and it’s uplifting.”

The 7 Brew opened on Sept. 29 at 2421 W. Jefferson St., a location at the corner of Barner Drive that formerly was the site of a Long John Silver’s restaurant.

The new 7 Brew in Joliet is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Barney Avenue. Oct. 4, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Long lines like Saturday have not been unusual. Joliet police were on Barney Drive directing traffic into the drive-thru coffee shop for much of last week.

The frequent deployment of police to 7 Brew to regulate traffic raised some concern at City Hall

The matter was discussed at a City Council meeting on Monday.

“We opened that discussion with them, and, hopefully, it won’t be a problem going forward,” Public Works Director Greg Ruddy told the council.

Ruddy attributed the long lines to “the excitement of a new business and the giveaways.”

Long lines at new fast-food businesses have become almost common with recent examples including the openings of Fry the Coop on Jefferson Street and Jack in the Box on Route 59.

On Saturday, the line of cars waiting to get in at 7 Brew stretched down Barney Drive nearly to Glenwood Avenue, which was most of the length of Barney Drive.

A second 7 Brew in Joliet is under construction at 2551 Plainfield Road, and the chain last month opened a store in Lockport.

Saturday was free T-shirt day, which may have inspired another burst of business.

Attendants at the new 7 Brew in Joliet take orders on Saturday as vehicles pull into the business at Jefferson Street and Barney Drive. Oct. 4, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Janice Musson picked up T-shirts for herself and daughters, all of whom have been fans of the coffee chain long before it came to Joliet.

“We were introduced to 7 Brew in Joplin, Missouri when my daughter was a medical student there,” Musson said.

She was picking up two energy drinks at a price of $17, which, Musson said, was “kind of ridiculous.”

But, “the energy drink is cool,” she said. “I just like it.”

A second 7 Brew in Joliet is under construction at 2551 Plainfield Road. Oct. 4, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Jessica Lopez of Joliet has been to the 7 Brew in Lockport and did not mind the wait at the new location in Joliet.

“It’s like the perfect coffee and sweetness blend for me, and they make it perfect every time,” Lopez said.

Management for 7 Brew said they could not comment on the Joliet opening without approval from their corporate office.