Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 10, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Axel is a friendly, outgoing 2-year-old boxer mix. He loves everyone he meets, and he’s done well around both dogs and cats. Axel is energetic, agile and always up for an adventure. He’s also incredibly smart and eager to please. In a short time, Axel mastered several commands: sit, lie down, paw, high-five and spin. Although Axel loves activity, he also has a sweet and affectionate side, and he loves to spend time with his people. He’d thrive in a home with structure and plenty of love. To meet Axel, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Boo is a gentle 3-year-old medium-haired cat that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky, where he was at risk of euthanasia. Boo is very loving and social. He enjoys attention, and he is comfortable approaching new people for some love. He enjoys pets down his back and scratches under his chin. To meet Boo, email catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bonnie is a 2-year-old collie mix. She is incredibly smart and agile, and needs an owner to keep her active and enriched. Bonnie needs time to become comfortable around some men. She needs a slow and patient home. Bonnie is dog-friendly and kid-friendly, but once she bonds to people, she tends to resource-guard them, so she needs a home with previous experience with guarding issues. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Zelda is a sweet 10-month-old long-haired lynx point-colored cat. Zelda is curious and enjoys attention and playing with toys. She’s done well with other cats so far. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Muffin is sweet, gentle and takes things in at her own pace, but she adores being held and petted. Muffin does well with kids and other cats, so she should fit in with virtually any family, whether she joins a house with other pets or becomes a one-and-only. To meet Muffin, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Cheerio is playful, curious, adventurous and full of kitten energy. He loves to explore, chase toys and wrestle with his littermates. He absolutely loves being pet and will soak up affection. Cheerio is very people-oriented. He does well with kids and other cats. Cheerio would be happiest in a home with another cat or one of his littermates. To meet Cheerio, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.