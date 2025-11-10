The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Coal City’s Carter Nicholson

Coal City soccer star Carter Nicholson is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 157 of 391 votes cast. He won on a ballot that included Marlie Czarniewski (Plainfield North cross country), Rachel Smith (Wilmington volleyball), and Thomas Czerwinski (Plainfield North cross country).

Nicholson had nine saves in the Coalers’ sectional championship win over Manteno. He answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Nicholson: 11 years.

What first got you into it?

Nicholson: My mom signed me up for U6 and I’ve loved it ever since.

How does soccer help prepare you in life?

Nicholson: It definitely helps with other sports, but also it just calms me down in general.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Nicholson: It feels pretty good especially because I have been working hard this season.

What can we expect from you in the future?

Nicholson: Hopefully another great season next year.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Nicholson: I really the song Wondering Why by The Red Clay Strays.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Nicholson: I’m really excited to see Zootopia 2.

Celebrity crush?

Nicholson: My girlfriend.

Cubs or Sox?

Nicholson: Cubs, of course.

Closing moments of the game, penalty kick to win your team the championship, who do you want taking the shot: Lionel Messi, or you?

Nicholson: Ronaldo. I support him rather than Messi