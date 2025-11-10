Sandhill cranes, spoon carving and more featured at Will County forest preserve programs

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District’s Sandhill Crane Experience on Nov. 22 to visit Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana where thousands of sandhill cranes gather during migration. ( (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko))

Wooden Spoon Carving: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn about the history of wooden spoons, the types of wood used in carving, and how to craft your own using hot coals by the fire. Hot beverages will be provided. Ages 10 or older; $5 per person. Register by Sunday, Nov. 16.

Breakfast with the birds: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Start your morning viewing resident and winter birds from the comfort of the exhibit room and Grand Hall while enjoying warm beverages and muffins. A naturalist will give a brief talk and answer questions. Ages 12 or older; free. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Celebrate Water Weekend: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore “The State of Water: Our Most Valuable Resource” exhibit and discover the magic of water through hands-on science and art stations. All ages; free.

The Sandhill Crane Experience: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, Plum Creek Nature Center. Begin with a presentation before traveling by chartered bus to Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana to witness thousands of sandhill cranes gathering during migration. Bring binoculars and a camera, and dress for the weather. Ages 18 or older; $35 per person. Registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 18.