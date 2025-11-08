New pilates studio comes to Shorewood

Reform Pilates Studio recently opened at 570 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.
The fully equipped studio offers “a modern, welcoming space” along with “high-quality Balanced Body reformers and expert instructors who tailor each workout to improving core strength, flexibility, posture, or overall fitness,” according to the Reform Pilates Studio website.
Reform Pilates Studio specializes in small group Pilates classes.
For more information, visit reformshorewood.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.