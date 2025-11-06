Where to go for Will County food collections and distributions

The Plainfield Police Department is collecting canned goods and nonperishable items for its first Thanksgiving Stuff-A Squad event through Saturday, Nov. 8. The items collected will go to the Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Plainfield Police Department)

In addition to the many food banks and food pantries throughout Will County - go to this website to find ones closet to you - various government agencies and organizations are holding their own food drives and distributions to help those in need as November SNAP benefits lag with the government shutdown.

Food pantries are already reporting higher demand as people struggle to meet rising food and energy costs.

Apples, which will be included in the My Pantry Express home delivery program on Oct. 31, wait to be sorted at the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet on Oct. 30, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Nov. 3 to 8

Plainfield Police Department

The Plainfield Police Department is collecting canned goods and nonperishable items for its first Thanksgiving Stuff-A Squad event. The items collected will go to the Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry.

You can stop by the Plainfield Police Department located at 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive to drop off items through 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at collection boxes next to the squad car parked out front during business hours. During evenings and inclement weather, you can find the collection boxes inside the front lobby.

Items needed: paper goods, canned cranberries, boxed cornbread, canned gravy, stuffing, canned vegetables, apple sauce, canned soups, instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin pie filling. Please no glass items.

Nov. 7, 17 and 21

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet will be holding mobile food pantries on three different dates in three different locations.

The Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet Mobile Food Pantry delivers healthy food to people in need. All Mobile Food Pantries distribute food through a drive-thru. Please clear space in your trunk or backseat so volunteers can load food boxes directly into your vehicle – rain, snow or shine.

The diocese mobile food pantry will visit Our Lady of Mt. Carmel from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet.

The service will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at St. Lawrence parish, 165 Rice Road, in South Wilmington.

The diocese will distribute food from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at St. Joseph parish in Bradley, 211 N. Center Ave.

Nov. 3 to 21

Joliet Public Library

The Joliet Public Library is hosting a food drive from Nov. 3 to 21 to benefit the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Nonperishable items are requested, including canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, soups and beans.

Collection boxes will be present in the foyers of both library branches.

Nov. 9

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Foundation will be holding a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 in the Lockport Township High School East Campus parking lot, 1333 E. 7th St.

Food donations can be made at numerous community locations: Nik & Ivy, Lockport Dairy Queen, Lockport Police Department, Lockport Public Works Building, WIngs Dance Studio and the village of Homer Glen’s Administration offices.

If you have frozen items you’d like to donate - Dairy Queen is happy to take those, according to the LTHS Foundation. All other locations request nonperishable items only.

“We are thrilled to partner with so many wonderful members in our community to help fight food insecurity,” said Angela Adolf, director of development for the foundation.

The Lockport Police Department, 1212 Farrell Road, Lockport. (Felix Sarver)

The foundation also is hosting an online community volunteer information meeting at noon Nov. 3. - you can join here: (meet.google.com/yzk-afkq-vwo)

Volunteers can also simply sign up here.

Monetary donations are being accepted as well - you can donate here: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML338FS3NE773/checkout/KUJPE3FYXLAS5W5KHKXQGEQY

Nov. 15

Joliet Hands of Hope Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Hands of Hope will be hosting its Thanksgiving Food Drive from 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at 511 Oakleaf Court in Joliet.

For information, visit the Hands of Hope of Illinois Facebook page, call 630-886-1553 or sign up for email alerts by sending an email to hopespecialalerts@gmail.com. You can also view the English Flyer and Spanish Flyer for details.

Student volunteers: Joliet Township High School District 204 students needing community service hours are encouraged to volunteer for this amazing community event. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Ms. Marilu by calling 630-886-1553 or by sending an email to marilu@handsofhope4u.org. View the volunteer flyer for information.

Joliet District 204 posted on its website, “While our school district has limited ability to provide direct support, we want to ensure that families have information about the help available in our community. If you need assistance connecting with resources or would like to talk through available options, please feel welcome to contact us.”

The Jewel-Osco logo. (Photo provided by Jewel-Osco)

Ongoing

Jewel Osco Bolingbrook

Jewel Osco in Bolingbrook, 1200 W. Boughton Road, has designated its 2025 Holiday Bucks program to the DuPage Township Food Pantry.

Now through December, customers can donate “holiday bucks” in increments of $1, $5 or $10 when they check out at Jewel, which the store will then give to the pantry to purchase turkey and ham dinners for families who utilize the food pantry.