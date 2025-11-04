Will County’s Sheriff’s Office mourns death of public information officer

Kevin Hedemark, who served as the public information officer for the Will County Sheriff’s Office and as a lieutenant with the sheriff’s auxiliary unit, has died.

The sheriff’s office reported his passing in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kevin’s family, friends, and colleagues. His unexpected passing is a tremendous loss to our Sheriff’s Office family and to all of Will County,” the sheriff’s office stated.

He was named the PIO for the sheriff’s office earlier this year, taking over the role previously served by Kathy Hoffmeyer. He joined the auxiliary unit in 2006 and served as an administrative lieutenant in that unit.

Hedemark earned several recognitions during his tenure with the sheriff’s office. In 2011, he was named Auxiliary Deputy of the Year, and in 2017 he was named Auxiliary Supervisor of the Year, the sheriff’s office said

In 2024, Hedemark received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteering over 4,000 hours of service during his tenure with the auxiliary unit, the sheriff’s office said.

“Kevin left an indelible mark as he worked tirelessly to keep the public informed and to represent our agency with integrity, compassion, and pride. His commitment to service, both in uniform and behind the scenes, earned him the respect and admiration of everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the news release stated.

Prior to joining the sheriff’s office as its PIO, Hedemark spent 35 years in the broadcast industry and had an extensive background in marketing and public relations.

For over 10 years, he was heard on Joliet radio stations 1340 WJOL and Star 96.7.

Information regarding services and memorial arrangements will be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.