Lincoln-Way Central’s season comes to an end with supersectional overtime loss to St. Laurence

Lincoln-Way Central’s team huddles up prior to playing in a Class 3A Boys Soccer Super-Sectional game against St. Laurence at Lyons Township High School’s South Campus on Nov. 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

2006. The Bears’ defense pushed them all the way to a Super Bowl appearance. Derrick Rose led Simeon to their first state championship in 22 years. Lincoln-Way Central makes the state tournament in boys soccer for the third time in six years.

It was also the last time the Knights advanced to the state tournament. Monday’s sectional against St. Laurence at Lyons Township gave Lincoln-Way Central an opportunity to change that. A game of that magnitude could only be settled in overtime.

Unfortunately for the Knights, the end result extended their wait for at least another year.

With 56 seconds to go in the second overtime, Juan Hernandez broke free for St. Laurence and launched the ball into the Lincoln-Way Central net to pull St. Laurence ahead. The Knights didn’t have enough time to answer, as St. Laurence went on to the 2-1 win.

The past few years have brought agonizing losses in the sectional tournament for Lincoln-Way Central. That was until the Knights finally broke through Saturday with a 3-0 win over Lincoln-Way West. That put them in Monday’s sectional, the first time the Knights made it that far in 19 years.

To their credit, they gave what could only be described as their very best effort. They lost starting senior Chuck Stevens to injury in the first half and starter Connor Pate in the second overtime. Yet they held a 1-0 lead much of the game and nearly broke through. That’s an effort the Knights could only take pride in.

“The last couple of months these guys (on the team) have been my ride or dies,” starting mifielder Quinn Lauer said. “I can’t ask anything more from these guys. We battled, no one expected us to be here. I’m so proud of these guys.”

The time of possession was roughly even most of the first half, but Lincoln-Way Central managed to break through 14 minutes in. Pate torpedoed a kick in from roughly 12 yards out to give the Knights a 1-0 lead on the assist by Derrick Rafacz.

The Vikings battled back late in the first half to control possession, but were unable to collect the equalizer. They only needed five minutes in the second half to knot it up, though, as Hernandez drew a foul and Pauly Rzadkosz sunk the PK to draw even.

Both teams earned a few chances the rest of regulation with the Vikings having a slight advantage with seven shots on goal to the Knights’ four. Neither could end things, though, as things went to extra periods.

Each team picked up a shot on goal in the first period, but neither could put it in the back of the net. The second overtime looked like it wouldn’t be enough either before Hernandez won the game for the Vikings.

Even St. Laurence had to give credit to the effort the Knights put up.

“That was the first time in the postseason that we’ve been down on the scoreboard,” Vikings coach Jaime Alonso said. ”That’s a credit to Lincoln-Way Central. They’re a top side and they really took it to us in the first half. They made it very deep and they have some great players."

The Knights will now have to replace seven starting seniors who helped set the tone the past few years. It will be a tough challenge. After Monday’s game, though, all focus was on thanking those seven and the other four seniors on the bench for their contributions.

“I’m so proud of them,” a teary-eyed Lauer said. “I love all of them. I’m going to miss them so much.”

Make no mistake, though, the intent for the returning Knights is to end the wait at 20 next season.

“We’ve got two more years left,” Lauer said. “Let’s not hang our heads. Let’s do it again.”