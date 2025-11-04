Lane closures planned along I-80 from Minooka to New Lenox

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Interstate 80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox will see lane closures over two consecutive nights beginning on Wednesday, weather permitting, Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

To facilitate the work zone changes the following overnight closures are scheduled to take place:

Wednesday

• Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from Interstate 55 to Ridge Road.

• Shortly after 1 a.m., traffic will be gradually shifted to the left onto the new pavement.

• Lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

• In the new configuration, there will continue to be two westbound lanes with open shoulders.

Thursday

• Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from Ridge Road to I-55.

• About 1 a.m., traffic will be gradually shifted to the right onto the new pavement.

• Lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

• In the new configuration, there will continue to be two eastbound lanes with open shoulders.

A traffic shift to the left with closed shoulders will remain in place between Ridge and Shepley roads through December to accommodate ongoing mainline work, according to IDOT.

The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment,” IDOT said in the announcment.