Joliet plans $470,000 in spending in and around Slammers Stadium

The Stadium Club building is seen in 2021 in this file photo. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Joliet might be ready to market the so-called “Stadium Club” building.

The city-owned building stands just outside of Slammers Stadium along the right-field line and has remained vacant despite past attempts to sell it for redevelopment into apartments, a restaurant or other commercial uses.

On Tuesday, the City Council Public Assets Committee will consider a staff recommendation to spend $227,000 on asbestos and lead abatement at the building.

Joliet Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez confirmed in an email that the city plans to market the Stadium Club building but did not provide details.

The Stadium Club building is so close to Slammer Stadium that it abuts a walkway outside of the right-field wall of the stadium. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

In a separate vote, the committee will consider spending $242,000 to replace five rooftop heating, ventilation and air-condition units at neighboring Slammers Stadium.

The HVAC units have been at the stadium since it was built in 2002. However, they began to fail during in summer and are beyond their life expectancy, according a the staff memo.

The city has owned the “Stadium Club” building since it acquired property along the stretch of Jefferson Street for the construction of the stadium.

City workers gave the building its “Stadium Club” name in jest when it was used for storage in the stadium’s early years.

The 18,000-square-foot building at 141 E. Jefferson St. at one time during the 20th Century was used for an American Motors Corp. car dealership.

The Stadium Club building is located along Jefferson Street next to Slammers Stadium in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The city has made a few attempts over the years to sell the building. It came closest in 2018 after working out an $800,000 incentive package with local businessman Jeff Thompson, who planned to redevelop the building for apartments and a restaurant.

However, Thompson died while the incentive package was pending, and the deal never went through.

The city at the time had an estimate that it would cost $400,000 to demolish the building.

An analysis of city-owned properties performed in 2017 by consultant CDM Smith recommended that the city abandon the building.