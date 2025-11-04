Joliet man accused in multi-vehicle crash had bags of cocaine, fentanyl in car, police say

Corey Deshawn Jacobs, 26, of Joliet, faces several felony charges in connection with an undercover drug operation and fleeing from undercover officers on Oct. 30, 2025 in Joliet. The incident lead to a multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street, near Reed Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver / Inset photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office )

Undercover officers who met with a Joliet man last Thursday for a drug buy at a McDonald’s had attempted to pin in his vehicle and arrest him before he fled and caused a multi-vehicle crash, prosecutors said.

On Saturday, Corey Deshawn Jacobs, 26, of Joliet, was transported to the Will County jail on charges of armed violence, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and aggravated fleeing police.

Jacobs has been identified by the Will County Sheriff’s Office has the driver on Thursday who caused a multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street after attempting to flee from police.

Seven people were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

One of the vehicles heavily damaged in a multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street near Reed Street in Joliet on Oct. 30, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

On that day, undercover officers met with Jacobs at McDonald’s on West Jefferson Street to buy cocaine, according to a petition from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The undercover officer handed $160 to Jacobs, who was in the driver’s seat of his ex-girlfriend’s Chevrolet sedan, prosecutors said. The ex-girlfriend was in the passenger seat.

Officers “attempted to pin the Chevy in” and arrest Jacobs but he “drove over the curb” and the embankment before fleeing on Jefferson Street, prosecutors said.

Jacobs was accused of driving through a red light and causing a crash with multiple vehicles that injured several people, prosecutors said.

Jacobs and his ex-girlfriend were trapped inside the vehicle and emergency personnel had to “cut them out as well as put out the fire to the vehicle,” prosecutors said.

Jacobs allegedly possessed a .556-caliber pistol in the vehicle, 17 baggies of cocaine and 12 more baggies containing fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors said.

The ex-girlfriend told police that the items “were not hers and brought by” Jacobs, prosecutors said.

Will County Judge Zachary Pollack ordered Jacobs to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act.