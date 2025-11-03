Silver Cross Hospital to host a diabetes fair

Silver Cross Hospital has announced it will host a Diabetes Fair in support of American Diabetes Month from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in the Silver Cross Conference Center, Pavilion A, on the hospital campus, 1900 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox. (Image provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital has announced that it will host a diabetes fair in support of American Diabetes Month from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Silver Cross Conference Center, Pavilion A, on the hospital campus, 1900 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox.

From 4 to 5 p.m., visitors can browse vendor tables, and from 5 to 6 p.m., guest presenter endocrinologist Dr. Wahid Kassar will speak on diabetes challenges and opportunities.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar. Risk factors for diabetes can include age, blood pressure, inactivity and family history. Often, people are asymptomatic.

The Silver Cross Diabetes Center offers education on diabetes management, including meal planning, exercise planning, medication instruction and new technology such as glucose monitors.

For more information on the diabetes center or the fair, call 815-300-5990. To register online, visit silvercross.org. The first 75 people to register will receive a free gift bag.