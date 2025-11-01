Shaw Local

ATV driver killed on I-55 in Joliet

Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol.

A person driving an all-terrain vehicle on Interstate 55 in the Joliet area was killed in a collision early Saturday morning. (Capitol News Illinois)

By Bob Okon

A person driving an all-terrain vehicle on Interstate 55 in the Joliet area was killed in a collision early Saturday morning.

State police said they found the ATV driver after getting a report at about 4:46 a.m. that the off-road vehicle was on I-55 near U.S. Route 30.

“Subsequently, the subject on the ATV began driving the wrong-way on I-55 northbound in the southbound lanes,” a state police news release on the accident states. “... Troopers immediately made attempts to safely locate and stop the ATV.”

The ATV driver then collided with a commercial vehicle near Black Road and was killed in the collision, state police said.

