Will County schools receive 1,500 Spanish-language books to promote literacy and inclusion

The Will County Regional Office of Education recently distributed nearly 1,500 Spanish-language books to schools and districts across the county as part of a new literacy initiative.

The Will County Regional Office of Education has distributed almost 1,500 Spanish-language books to schools and districts across the county as part of a new literacy initiative aimed at celebrating diversity and expanding access to high-quality educational materials.

The effort, led by Regional Superintendent Lisa Caparelli-Ruff and instructional coach Joy Kamp, features award-winning and popular titles recognized by the American Library Association’s Youth Media Awards, including Newbery, Caldecott and Pura Belpré selections, according to a news release from the regional superintendent’s office.

“These books celebrate identity, honor language and reflect the diversity of Will County’s student population,” Caparelli-Ruff said in the release. “Our goal is to make sure every child has access to high-quality books that let them feel valued, connected and inspired to learn.”

Funding for the project comes from an intergovernmental agreement between the Illinois State Board of Education and the Will County Regional Office of Education, according to the release.

The grant also supports Kamp’s ongoing work with local schools to strengthen instructional practices and improve student outcomes through March, according to the release.

Books were purchased at a discount through First Book Marketplace, a nonprofit that provides affordable educational resources to schools serving children in need, according to the superintendent’s office.

Deliveries are underway, with collections being distributed to district offices for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.