Police respond to fight at Joliet West High School

Incident under investigation

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet.

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

As many as 10 students may have been involved in a fight at Joliet West High School and no arrests have been made as the investigation remains open, police said.

At 7:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the high school after a detective learned of a disturbance in the cafeteria, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Officers and school officials found multiple students involved in a physical altercation. School security and the detective intervened to separate the students,” English said.

About 10 students may have been involved in the fight, English said.

“It is believed both students and security guards sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight and intervention,” English said.

Two padlocks that were inside of socks were recovered from the scene but police do not believe they were used during the incident, English said.

The incident remains under investigation as of Thursday, with no arrests as of yet.

