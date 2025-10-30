Gardner-South Wilmington, Dwight advance to volleyball regional final: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Gardner-South Wilmington d. Grace Christian, 28-26, 25-21: At the Class 1A Dwight regional, the Panthers moved a step closer to their first regional title since 2016 with the win over the Crusaders. No. 2 seed GSW (20-16) will face host Dwight in Thursday’s regional final.

Dwight d. Morgan Park, 25-12, 25-12: At the Class 1A Dwight regional the host and third-seeded Trojans cruised into the regional final on Thursday night against Gardner-South Wilmington with the win over the Mustangs.

Boys soccer

Bremen 3, Lemont 2: At the Class 2A Hinsdale South sectional in Darien, No. 1 seed Lemont was upset by No. 4 seed Bremen in the sectional semifinal. Gabriel Zarycki scored in the first half and Andrew Guzy added a second half goal to build a 2-0 lead. But Lemont (16-6-2) couldn’t hold the lead as they fell to the Braves. The loss also ended the 34-year career of Lemont head coach Rick Prangen who is retiring.