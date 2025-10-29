Lincoln-Way West shocks top seed Stagg in Joliet West soccer sectional: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln-Way West 1, Stagg 0: At the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional, the 12th-seeded Warrors got a first-half goal from Cohen Cox, with the assist by Michael Sallese, to upset the top-seeded Chargers. The Warriors will face the winner of Wednesday’s Lincoln-Way Central vs. Lincoln-Way East game on Saturday.

Normal Community 2, Minooka 1: At the Class 3A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional, the Indians saw their season end with a 19-3 record with the loss. Andrew Calderon had the lone goal, with an assist from Ethan Koranda. Keeper Nolan Skedel made four saves.

Naperville North 4, Lockport 0: At the Class 3A Naperville North Sectional, the Porters’ season came to an end with the loss to the state’s top-ranked team.

Coal City 7, Herscher 2: At the Class 1A Coal City Sectional, the Coalers advanced to Saturday’s title match against Manteno with the win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Minooka d. Pekin 25-13, 25-14: At the Class 4A Minooka Regional, Kendall Kozak led the Indians with 11 kills and eight assists, while Jerzie Caves had six kills. Minooka will play for the title Thursday against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Bolingbrook d. Plainfield Central 25-19, 25-18: At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional, the Raiders advanced to Thursday’s title match against Waubonsie Valley with the win.

Lincoln-Way West d. Moline 25-21, 22-25, 25-15: At the Class 4A Normal Community Regional, the Warriors advanced to Thursday’s title match against the host school with the win.

Lincoln-Way East d. Thornwood 25-6, 25-9: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional, the Griffins advanced to Thursday’s title match against Stagg with the win.

Oswego d. Plainfield East 25-19, 25-20: At the Class 4A Plainfield South Regional, the Bengals’ season came to an end with the loss.

Neuqua Valley d. Plainfield South 25-20, 25-9: At the Class 4A Plainfield South Regional, the Cougars’ season came to an end with the loss.

Morris d. Plano 25-13, 25-19: At the Class 3A Sterling Regional, Hannah Linn had eight kills to lead Morris (29-6), while Rosemary Misener and Tessa Shannon both had six. Alexis Williams had 13 assists. Morris will play Sterling on Thursday for the regional championship.

Joliet Catholic d. Brooks 25-6, 25-12: At the Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional, the Angels advanced to Thursday’s title match against the host school with the win.

Lemont d. Morgan Park 25-3, 25-9: At the Class 3A Lemont Regional, Lemont advanced to Thursday’s title match against Kankakee with the win.

Providence d. Southland College Prep 25-5, 25-9: At the Class 3A Providence Regional, the Celtics advanced to Thursday’s title match against Oak Forest.

Seneca d. Coal City 26-24, 19-25, 27-25: At the Class 2A Seneca Regional, the Irish won a thriller to advance to Thursday’s title match against Manteno.

Pontiac d. Peotone 25-20, 25-23: At the Class 2A Herscher Regional, the Blue Devils’ season came to an end with the loss.

Dwight d. Unity Christian Academy 25-2, 25-3: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Trojans moved on to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against Morgan Park with the win.