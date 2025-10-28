Joliet District 86 schools welcome Principals for a Day

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomed community and business members into their elementary and junior high schools for the district’s 2025 Principal for a Day Celebration. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomed community and business members into their elementary and junior high schools for the district’s annual Principal for a Day Celebration.

Honorary principals spent the day shadowing the 21 school principals where they assisted with student arrival, delivered morning announcements, joined physical education classes, visited classrooms, read books to students, helped with lunchroom supervision, and monitored recess activities, according to a news release from the district.

“We are grateful to these amazing community members for taking the time to visit our schools, engage with our exceptional students, and see the hard work our principals and staff put into their work each day,” District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse said in a news release from the district.

Honorary Principals of the Day

T.E. Culbertson Elementary: Lashae Hudson, LeSheAnn LLC;

M.J. Cunningham Elementary: Lorraine Guerrero, Will County State’s Attorney Office;

Dirksen Junior High: Dr. Karl Brooks, Joliet Junior College;

Eisenhower Academy: Pastor Frank Edmon, Lively Hope Church;

Farragut Elementary: Jeff Pritz, former Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspector;

Forest Park Individual Education: Christa Desiderio, City of Joliet;

Gompers Junior High: Ana Campa, Joliet Township government;

Hufford Junior High: Destiny Griffin, Joliet Police Department;

Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Demmond Dorris, Joliet Fire Department;

Edna Keith Elementary: Dr. Natalie Coleman, After the Peanut;

A.O. Marshall Elementary: Dan Jungles, Will County Sheriff’s Office;

Marycrest Early Childhood Center: Debrah Clark, Joliet Township High School Infant Childcare Center;

Pershing Elementary: Diana Viveros, Latino Economic Development Association;

Sator Sanchez Elementary: Jorge Trujillo, Joliet Police Department;

Carl Sandburg Elementary: Andrew Alacon, Will County Regional Office of Education;

Isaac Singleton Elementary: Cesar Cardenas, Joliet City Councilman and Unidos Marketing;

Taft Elementary: Carmen Carter, Carter Reality Group;

Lynne Thigpen Elementary: Essence Clark, Will County Workforce;

Thompson Instructional Center: Gladys Mickens, Joliet Job Corps Center;

Washington Junior High: Donnell Cole, Republic Bank of Chicago;

Woodland Elementary: and Scott Hurula, Salvation Army.