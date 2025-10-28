Job reductions at University of St. Francis in Joliet to include faculty positions

The University of St. Francis campus is in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The University of St. Francis in Joliet also plans to cut faculty jobs in what is being described as a “strategic reorganization.”

Faculty reductions would follow 18 job cuts in staff and administration made last week, according to an email from Lisa Sampalis, vice president for university and advancement.

Non-renewal notifications have been sent to “a number of faculty,” Sampalis said.

She would not specify how many faculty members received the notifications.

Ryan Hendrickson was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University before becoming the 10th president of the University of St. Francis in Joliet on June 1. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

A non-renewal notification gives notice of an intent not to renew a contract for a faculty member.

Sampalis said all USF faculty have contracts until May 15, 2026, suggesting no faculty cuts will occur before then.

USF also has an appeal process for non-renewals, and that is underway, she said.

More information will become available at a town hall meeting on Nov. 12, Sampalis said. But that meeting is limited to “our internal campus community,” she said.

The job cuts and other changes are being made within months of the arrival of new university President Ryan Hendrickson, who started June 1.

Past USF President Arvid Johnson left in May after announcing his plan to retire a year before. (Provided by the University of St. Francis)

Hendrickson replaced Arvid Johnson, who retired as head of the private Catholic university as of May 31. Johnson announced his intent to retire more than a year before his departure.

USF is posting information about the reorganization in its website at stfrancis.edu/saints-united.

The website was updated Monday afternoon providing more specifics about the cuts.

According to the USF website, the reorganization includes “ensuring that programs remain innovative, relevant, and reflective of today’s career and service opportunities.”