Former Pops restaurant building in Joliet still for sale

The site of the former Pops Italian Beef & Sausage is seen on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

Want to open your own restaurant in Joliet?

The former Pops Italian Beef & Sausage building at 1866 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet is still for sale.

The 3,339-square foot building features new “state-of-the-art” equipment along with an indoor dining room, outdoor patio space, a drive-thru, and a “high-end” grease drainage system and soda system, Durock walls, “ample” onsite parking, and six entertainment gambling systems, according to svnchicago.com.

The Jefferson Street location was the second location for Pops Italian Beef & Sausage when the company announced its opening in 2022.

The first Joliet location is still located at Gas N Wash, 2401 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, according to the Pops Italian Beef & Sausage website.

Locally, Pop’s also has locations in Lockport, Mokena, Romeoville and Shorewood.

For more information, visit svnchicago.com and popsbeef.com.