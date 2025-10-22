Joliet thrift store closes

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Joliet closed its doors on Oct. 3, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Joliet is closed.

The store’s last day of service was Oct. 3, according to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Joliet Council thrift stores website.

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Joliet was located at 1820 W. Jefferson St.

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Morris is still open and is located at 1427 Division St.

The Morris store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Morris store, call 815-942-9288 or email info@svdpjolietstores.org.

For a list of donated items St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores generally accept and for more information, visit svdpjolietstores.org.